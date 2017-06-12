Parents of Filipina on UAE death row hope for acquittal

The parents of Jennifer Dalquez holding up a poster calling to save her daughter's life at their house in General Santos City, Philippines. Source: Bong Sarmiento THEIR dreams for a good life dashed, the parents of Jennifer Dalquez, the Filipina on death row in the United Arab Emirates, are just hoping their daughter returns alive and able to start life anew at their impoverished community in General Santos City, Philippines.

