O U U O U O U Uoeo Uoeo O O O O O O2O O U O U O U U ...

Gulf Bank is pleased to announce that, for the second consecutive year, it won 'Best Retail Bank in Kuwait' award from The Banker Middle East, the region's leading banking industry magazine. The 'Best Retail Bank in Kuwait' award recognizes the Bank's outstanding performance in the retail sector and highlights its understanding of its customers' needs and its commitment to delivering superior services and products.
