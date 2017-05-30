O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U O Usu Uoeo O O O O O O2OaU Uoe 'O U O U ...

First Abu Dhabi Bank , the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest financial institutions, has been named 'Best Bank for Financing in the Middle East' and 'Best Investment Bank in the United Arab Emirates' at the prestigious 2017 Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence. The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, now in its 26th consecutive year, were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.