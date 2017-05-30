O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U O Usu Uoeo O O O O O O2OaU Uoe 'O U O U ...
First Abu Dhabi Bank , the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest financial institutions, has been named 'Best Bank for Financing in the Middle East' and 'Best Investment Bank in the United Arab Emirates' at the prestigious 2017 Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence. The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, now in its 26th consecutive year, were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
