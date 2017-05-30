O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U O Usu Uoeo O ...

O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U O Usu Uoeo O O O O O O2OaU Uoe 'O U O U ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

First Abu Dhabi Bank , the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest financial institutions, has been named 'Best Bank for Financing in the Middle East' and 'Best Investment Bank in the United Arab Emirates' at the prestigious 2017 Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence. The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, now in its 26th consecutive year, were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC