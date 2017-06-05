More than 500 tons of fruits and vege...

More than 500 tons of fruits and vegetables to be exported from Armenia to United Arab Emirates

22 hrs ago

YEREVAN, June 5. /ARKA/. Suren Karayan, Armenian economic development minister, and Norayr Aghayan, head of Janfida Agri Holding, signed Monday a memorandum to export agriculture products to the Persian Gulf countries.

Chicago, IL

