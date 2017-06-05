Man opens fire in Iranian parliament, injures guard: witness
The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that a guard was hit in the leg, and two members of the public were also injured. The witness told Reuters that security forces had massed inside and outside parliament, and that the incident was now over.
