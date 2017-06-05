Man opens fire in Iranian parliament,...

Man opens fire in Iranian parliament, injures guard: witness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that a guard was hit in the leg, and two members of the public were also injured. The witness told Reuters that security forces had massed inside and outside parliament, and that the incident was now over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC