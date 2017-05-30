Maltese PM Muscat declares election v...

Maltese PM Muscat declares election victory, says wins second term

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told supporters on Sunday he had won a snap parliamentary election that he called last month amid a corruption scandal. "The people have clearly chosen to stay on the road to even greater results," Muscat said, referring to the strong performance of the Mediterranean island's economy during his first mandate.

