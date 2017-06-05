Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi women's dr...

Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi women's driving activist arrested

A Saudi rights activist who was detained for 73 days for flouting the country's ban on female drivers has been arrested again. Loujain al-Hathloul was picked up at King Fahad International Airport in Dammam on 4 June, the human rights group Amnesty International says.

Chicago, IL

