Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Ash Carter talk about Paris accord, US global leadership
Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta speaks beside former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during a press conference prior to their discussion in the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at the Sunset Center in Carmel on Monday June 5, 2017. Carmel >> There are more flash points in the world since World War II and the question of whether the United States will be a global leader or go it alone was front and center at the fourth event of the Leon Panetta 2017 Lecture Series Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC