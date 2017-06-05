Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Ash C...

Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Ash Carter talk about Paris accord, US global leadership

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta speaks beside former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during a press conference prior to their discussion in the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at the Sunset Center in Carmel on Monday June 5, 2017. Carmel >> There are more flash points in the world since World War II and the question of whether the United States will be a global leader or go it alone was front and center at the fourth event of the Leon Panetta 2017 Lecture Series Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC