Laptop ban tied to fear of direct detonation -United CEO

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. officials are concerned that explosives disguised as laptops could be directly detonated onboard an aircraft, the chief executive of United Airlines ( Because there is little perceived risk of remotely detonating such a device, Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said authorities believe there is less chance of them exploding in the hold of aircraft. Senior executives at the International Air Travel Association's annual meeting said the risk of lithium batteries overheating on stowed laptops also presents a risk.

Chicago, IL

