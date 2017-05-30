Laparoscopic Surgery Training Course ...

Laparoscopic Surgery Training Course In Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: World News Report

Dubai, UAE: World Laparoscopy Hospital announced the commencement of Laparoscopic surgery training program for surgeons and gynecologists. The facility for Laparoscopic Surgery Training in WLH, Dubai is regarded as one of the best and most advanced Minimally Invasive training facility in the World.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC