Kuwaiti Emir Heads to Dubai in Hopes of Containing Gulf Crisis
This file photo taken on December 07, 2016 shows Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah , Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Bahraini capital Manama. Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on Wednesday set out for Dubai in hopes of containing an unprecedented diplomatic row between Qatar and a handful of other Arab states, according to the official Kuwait News Agency.
