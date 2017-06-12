Joint Targeting School Marks Milestone

Fourteen coalition and multinational officers had the opportunity to go through the same level of targeting training as their U.S. counterparts for the first time through the newly established "Targeting for Partners Course" at the Joint Targeting School at the The school is conducted by the Joint Staff 's Joint Force Development directorate and the first class completed their week-long course June 9. The class included students from Finland, France, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The course provides U.S. and multinational students -- officers and enlisted -- with a familiarization of the joint targeting cycle.

