JinkoSolar Signs JPY4.1 Billion Syndicated Loan Agreement with Japanese Bank Consortium Led by SMBC

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. , a global leader in the photovoltaic industry, today announced that JinkoSolar Japan K.K. , a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a JPY4.1 billion syndicated loan agreement up to two years with a bank consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation . The financing will be used to support strong shipments growth in Japan and to supplement JinkoSolar Japan's working capital.

Chicago, IL

