Jannah Hotels and Resorts Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has appointed Mr.Ossama Charrouf as Vice President of Sales, reporting to the company's COO, Mohamed Hani Fakih. In his new role, Ossama will develop strategies to maximize the hotel group's sales and profitability, lead the sales team to discover and target new businesses and revenue streams and oversee the implementation of annual sales plans for its properties- Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah, Jannah Marina Bay Suites, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Place City Center and Jannah Place Abu Dhabi .

