Is This American Ally Backing Torture and Forced Disappearances?
An armed force run by the United Arab Emirates has kidnapped hundreds of men in Yemen, according to relatives and local human rights activists, fuelling concerns about the United States' choice of partners in its war against Islamic extremism. Yemenis say that over the past year, men in uniform have been coming to people's homes and taking them away, in many cases never to be seen again.
