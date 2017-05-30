Investigation into Hudson police shoo...

Investigation into Hudson police shooting of Emirati man complete, sent to prosecutors for...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cleveland.com

The investigation into a Hudson police officer's fatal shooting of an Emirati man has been completed, but a grand jury will ultimately decide whether any charges will be filed in the case, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said. Investigators spent nearly six months investigating the Dec. 4 shooting death of Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri , a 26-year-old law student at Case Western Reserve University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC