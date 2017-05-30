Investigation into Hudson police shooting of Emirati man complete, sent to prosecutors for...

The investigation into a Hudson police officer's fatal shooting of an Emirati man has been completed, but a grand jury will ultimately decide whether any charges will be filed in the case, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said. Investigators spent nearly six months investigating the Dec. 4 shooting death of Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri , a 26-year-old law student at Case Western Reserve University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.