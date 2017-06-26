Halal Expo Dubai to Focus on the $2.3...

Halal Expo Dubai to Focus on the $2.3 Trillion Global Halal Industry

The global halal products and services sector is growing at 8 percent year-on-year to m$2.3 trillion - higher than the GDP of more than 200 countries in the world, according to research conducted by Orange Fairs and Events, organisers of the Halal Expo - Dubai, 2017. The 9th edition of the Halal Expo Dubai 2017 will be held at the Roda Al Bustan hotel from Sept.18-19, 2017, organizers Orange Fairs and Events, announced.



