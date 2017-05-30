Hackers Vow to Release Apparent Trove of U.A.E. Ambassador's Emails

The hackers are offering a sample of alleged messages they claim demonstrate "how a small rich country/company used lobbyists to hurt American interests and those of it allies." A hacker group calling itself "GlobalLeaks" has begun distributing hacked emails stolen from the inbox of Yousef Al Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates ' ambassador to the United States and a man credited for cementing America's close alliance with the U.A.E. in the war on ISIS .

