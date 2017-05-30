Hackers Vow to Release Apparent Trove of U.A.E. Ambassador's Emails
The hackers are offering a sample of alleged messages they claim demonstrate "how a small rich country/company used lobbyists to hurt American interests and those of it allies." A hacker group calling itself "GlobalLeaks" has begun distributing hacked emails stolen from the inbox of Yousef Al Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates ' ambassador to the United States and a man credited for cementing America's close alliance with the U.A.E. in the war on ISIS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC