Government to take 300 Ugandan producers to Dubai
Ms Geraldine Nambusu of moon technologies a company that deals in producing pea nut and ground nut butter said her aim is to market her products in Dubai and start to export them since their place cannot produce such organic foods. Mr George Kiswa, one of the Ugandans who has paid for the trip, said his aim is to also get market for his products like beans, soya, and ground nuts with an aim of supplying the middle East market.
