GBM appoints Martin Tarr as new Chief Executive Officer

Gulf Business Machines , the region's number one provider of IT solutions, has appointed Martin Tarr as Chief Executive Officer , effective June 4, 2017. As CEO, Martin will be responsible for leading the overall, day-to-day operations of the company from GBM's Dubai headquarters.

