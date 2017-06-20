Filipina in UAE saved from death row ...

Filipina in UAE saved from death row after court acquittal

Sun-Star

A FEMALE overseas Filipino worker was spared from the death row after a court in the United Arab Emirates acquitted her from killing her employer who tried to rape her in 2014, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. The Court of Appeals in Al Ain, in a hearing on June 19, declared Jennifer Dalquez, 30, innocent "without diyyah or payment of blood money," the DFA said in a statement.

