FIFA removes Qatari referee from World Cup qualifier at request of United Arab Emirates
Hours after its president said FIFA should not "interfere in geopolitics," soccer's world governing body removed a Qatari referee from a 2018 World Cup qualifier at the request of the United Arab Emirates for "sporting reasons and in view of the current geopolitical situation" in the area. Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, has been accused of funding terrorism by several Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.
