Fareham man dies while climbing mountain in United Arab Emirates

1 hr ago

A MAN from Fareham has died while hiking up a mountain in the desert heat in the United Arab Emirates. Alex Underhill, who was living in UAE at the time of his death, was walking with a friend up the 6,000ft Jebel Jais mountain in the Ras Al Khaimah region when he fell and hit his head.

Chicago, IL

