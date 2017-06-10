Fareham man dies while climbing mountain in United Arab Emirates
A MAN from Fareham has died while hiking up a mountain in the desert heat in the United Arab Emirates. Alex Underhill, who was living in UAE at the time of his death, was walking with a friend up the 6,000ft Jebel Jais mountain in the Ras Al Khaimah region when he fell and hit his head.
