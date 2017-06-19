Expulsion of Qataris from Gulf states comes into effect
The deadline for Qataris to leave neighboring Gulf Arab states has come into effect as the diplomatic st... . In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, Qatari and other nationals queue at the check in counters of the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC