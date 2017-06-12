Etihad Airways appoints new general m...

Etihad Airways appoints new general manager in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates , has announced the appointment of Hassan Al Yousuf as its new General Manager for the Sultanate of Oman. Based at the airline's offices in Muscat, Hassan is responsible for leading Etihad Airways' commercial operations in Oman, as it continues to grow its presence and operations across the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC