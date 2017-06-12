Etihad Airways appoints new general manager in Oman
Muscat: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates , has announced the appointment of Hassan Al Yousuf as its new General Manager for the Sultanate of Oman. Based at the airline's offices in Muscat, Hassan is responsible for leading Etihad Airways' commercial operations in Oman, as it continues to grow its presence and operations across the region.
