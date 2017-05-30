Emirates touches down in Croatia
Emirates' inaugural Boeing 777-300ER flight from Dubai touched down in Zagreb to a water cannon salute and traditional Croatian folk dancers, with more than 350 passengers on board. Demonstrating the high level of interest in the new route and ease of connection inbound to Zagreb, yesterday's flight carried commercial passengers from more than 16 countries in Emirates' network, including Taiwan, Australia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Korea, China, Japan, Singapore and South Africa.
