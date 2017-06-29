Emirates, Etihad Banking on New U.S. Curbs to End Laptops Ban
Etihad Airways PJSC said they're hopeful that tighter airport security requirements announced by the Trump administration will pave the way for the lifting of a ban on the use of laptops on flights from Mideast hubs to the U.S. Dubai-based Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, will work with authorities to implement the measures "as soon as possible," according to a statement. "Lifting the ban on bringing laptops and other personal electronic devices on board will be good news for travelers flying into the U.S.," it said.
