Emirates, Etihad Banking on New U.S. ...

Emirates, Etihad Banking on New U.S. Curbs to End Laptops Ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Etihad Airways PJSC said they're hopeful that tighter airport security requirements announced by the Trump administration will pave the way for the lifting of a ban on the use of laptops on flights from Mideast hubs to the U.S. Dubai-based Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, will work with authorities to implement the measures "as soon as possible," according to a statement. "Lifting the ban on bringing laptops and other personal electronic devices on board will be good news for travelers flying into the U.S.," it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Jun 21 Spy plane deal 1
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC