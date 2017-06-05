Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Than...

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani - Via Wikimedia Commons

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Egypt Today

Riyadh newspaper joined the media war on Qatar from the beginning. On Saturday, the paper published an article highlighting Qatari-Israeli relations, based on an Israeli book by Shamuel Revel released in 2011, titled, "Qatar and Israel - Secret Relations File."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC