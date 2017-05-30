Egypt's heaviest woman loses 30 kg in UAE
Shahat stated that Abdel-Ati arrived from India in a very bad condition, suffering from severe infections and other health issues. The results of the first phase of treatment will be announced in a press conference soon, said Shahat, adding that this phase consists of dealing with the complications and the bad psychological state she suffered from, coming from India.
