EDC to provide project financing for Dubai Solar Park for key contract with Canadian Solar

Export Development Canada announced USD 72 million in financing within the larger USD 655 million senior project finance banking facilities for Phase 3 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, which will become the most powerful solar power plant in the world upon completion. The project consists of the development, construction, and operation of an 800MW solar photovoltaic power project located within the Solar Park.

Chicago, IL

