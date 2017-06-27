Dubai Economy and Souq.com Sign MoU on 'Digital Protection' to...

Dubai Economy and Souq.com Sign MoU o...

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy and Souq.com, the Middle East's largest online retail and marketplace website, have announced co-operation on the 'Digital Protection' initiative for consumer rights protection. The memorandum of understanding signed by CCCP and Souq.com aims at promoting consumer confidence in the region's growing e-commerce industry and makes Souq.com the first certified e-commerce website to display the consumer protection logo of Dubai Economy.

