Dubai Economy and Souq.com Sign MoU on 'Digital Protection' to...

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector in Dubai Economy and Souq.com, the Middle East's largest online retail and marketplace website, have announced co-operation on the 'Digital Protection' initiative for consumer rights protection. The memorandum of understanding signed by CCCP and Souq.com aims at promoting consumer confidence in the region's growing e-commerce industry and makes Souq.com the first certified e-commerce website to display the consumer protection logo of Dubai Economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.