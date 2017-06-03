.com | amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Duduzane Zuma's UAE residency confirmed

On October 10, 2015 Duduzane Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's son was given residency of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, nine months after the Gupta family had penned two letters to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Moktoum, stating Zuma and his family intended to make the UAE a second home. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO Duduzane's profession on the coveted residency is listed as "investor" and his sponsor "Lion Gate Electronics Trading".

