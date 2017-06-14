Cause of bus crash that killed 8 in Oman revealed
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police's traffic department have determined that a blown out tire was the cause of a collision between a bus and a trailer truck on Wednesday evening, that took the lives of eight people and injured 12. In a statement released online, the ROP wrote, "Initial details of the collision accident between a trailer truck and an Emirati bus on 14/06/2017 indicate that the bus veered to the opposite lane, incoming from the Dhofar governorate, due to a burst front left tire. "The road is level and straight, and is clear of any hurdles or road diversions.
