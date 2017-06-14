Cause of bus crash that killed 8 in O...

Cause of bus crash that killed 8 in Oman revealed

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police's traffic department have determined that a blown out tire was the cause of a collision between a bus and a trailer truck on Wednesday evening, that took the lives of eight people and injured 12. In a statement released online, the ROP wrote, "Initial details of the collision accident between a trailer truck and an Emirati bus on 14/06/2017 indicate that the bus veered to the opposite lane, incoming from the Dhofar governorate, due to a burst front left tire. "The road is level and straight, and is clear of any hurdles or road diversions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC