Brotherly kingdom makes cyber sympathy with Qatar a crime while the country urges Islamic restraint

19 hrs ago

A handout photo made available by the Saudi press Agency shows the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia meeting with HH the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa in Jeddah on June 7, 2017. AFP/ Bandar Al-Jaloud/ SPA Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a statement yesterday threatening its citizens to stop showing sympathy or favour towards Qatar in social media.

Chicago, IL

