BRIEF-Allstate's estimated catastroph...

BRIEF-Allstate's estimated catastrophe losses for month of May is $403 million

DUBAI, June 15 A few large Asian, European and U.S. banks are providing funds to help to keep Qatari banks running smoothly after a diplomatic rift has dried up financing from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, banking sources said.

Chicago, IL

