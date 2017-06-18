Bombing in Bahrain town home to cleri...

Bombing in Bahrain town home to cleric kills police officer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A bombing in a Bahrain town home to a prominent Shiite cleric has killed one police officer and wounded two. Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the death in Diraz early Monday, blaming "terrorists" for the attack in a post on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Jun 8 CodeTalker 2
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May '17 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr '17 Jay is the forum dog 2
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC