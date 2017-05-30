Bahrain hackers post threats on forei...

Bahrain hackers post threats on foreign minister's Twitter

Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa addresses the United Nations General Assembly, September 23, 2016. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Hackers allied to Shiite militants in Bahrain seized control Saturday of the Twitter account of the island's foreign minister, posting a series of threats to its royal family and promising to "make castles of your skulls."

