Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa addresses the United Nations General Assembly, September 23, 2016. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Hackers allied to Shiite militants in Bahrain seized control Saturday of the Twitter account of the island's foreign minister, posting a series of threats to its royal family and promising to "make castles of your skulls."

