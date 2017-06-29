Bahrain authorities seize explosives ...

Bahrain authorities seize explosives in raid on Shiite group

Read more: The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Authorities in Bahrain say they have seized explosives and detained several suspects as part of a raid targetting a Shiite militant group in the Gulf island nation. The Ministry of Interior announced details of the operation against the Ashtar Brigade in the northeastern village of al-Dair on Thursday.

