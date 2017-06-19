Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation Completes Distribution of Mir...

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation C...

In line with the UAE Year of Giving and reflecting the spirit of generosity and social solidarity that embodies the Holy Month of Ramadan, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has completed the distribution of Mir Ramadan donations to more than 150 underprivileged families in Dubai to help them meet their daily requirements throughout the month. Under its 'Good Partner' initiative, AMAF also leveraged its synergies with some of the most prominent supporters of charity and social work from the public and private sector in providing donations.

