Asian stocks mixed after London attack, oil up on Qatar rift
Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday following the London attack over the weekend and a private survey showing improvement in China's service sector. Stocks moved within a narrow range ahead of the week packed with political events and economic data from the United Kingdom's elections to China's export data.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
