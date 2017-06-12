Argentina's return to Msci Em index s...

Argentina's return to Msci Em index seen as a sure thing

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. index provider MSCI is all but sure to promote Argentina next week to its emerging market index after relegating the country to the frontier index since 2009, investors said, and some expressed worries that prices that ran up ahead of the move will fall after it is announced. Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index has risen 24 percent year-to-date and has more than doubled from its January 2016 low.

Chicago, IL

