Alrosa in Talks to Raise Dubai Rough ...

Alrosa in Talks to Raise Dubai Rough Sales

1 hr ago

Alrosa has agreed to work more closely with Dubai to expand the Russian miner's business in the emirate's trading center. Recently appointed Alrosa president Sergey Ivanov and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre , discussed options for increasing the rough producer's trading activities at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, a platform within the DMCC.

Chicago, IL

