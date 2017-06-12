Alrosa in Talks to Raise Dubai Rough Sales
Alrosa has agreed to work more closely with Dubai to expand the Russian miner's business in the emirate's trading center. Recently appointed Alrosa president Sergey Ivanov and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre , discussed options for increasing the rough producer's trading activities at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, a platform within the DMCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC