Al-Jazeera Twitter account 'suspended'
Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera said the Twitter account for its main Arabic-language channel had been suspended on Saturday, in the latest "conspiracy" to hit the station. The suspension comes at a time of diplomatic crisis in the Gulf after Qatar was cut off by neighbouring countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
