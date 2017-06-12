Al-Jazeera Twitter account 'suspended'

Read more: Vanguard

Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera said the Twitter account for its main Arabic-language channel had been suspended on Saturday, in the latest "conspiracy" to hit the station. The suspension comes at a time of diplomatic crisis in the Gulf after Qatar was cut off by neighbouring countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Chicago, IL

