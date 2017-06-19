AIRSHOW-Emirates, flydubai seek closer ties in leaner times
Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, and budget carrier flydubai will start to deepen their relationship over the next 18 months as their owner, the Dubai government, seeks to improve returns. Emirates President Tim Clark told reporters on Wednesday that changes could include more closely coordinated connecting - or feeder - flights, and a joint decision on schedules to soften head-to-head competition in some markets.
