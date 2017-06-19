Abu Dhabi fund takes 5 percent stake ...

Abu Dhabi fund takes 5 percent stake in Dana Gas

Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas. The fund was launched last October as a $200 million vehicle with a strategy of taking minority stakes in companies and helping them to restructure and develop.

