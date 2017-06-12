1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict: TADA court convicts Abu Salem, five others; Abdul Qayyum acqui...
Archives/Express Photo A Special Terrorism And Disruptive Activities Act court on Friday convicted Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Khan and Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan in the 1993 Mumbai blast case that killed 257. Salem has been convicted for conspiring and terror activities.
