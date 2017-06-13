13 Philippine marines killed in fighting with militants
It's unclear how many people remain trapped in Maraw... . Debris fly as Philippine Air Force fighter jets bomb suspected locations of Muslim militants as fighting continues in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May '17
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|2
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC