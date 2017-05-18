Yofi Grant rails against protectionism, says incentives are what businesses need
The CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre , Yofi Grant, has said that incentives are what local businesses need and not a protectionist regime to shield them from foreign competition. Speaking at the launch of the Ghana-Gulf Chamber of Commerce in Accra, on Wednesday, the GIPC boss said globally there are several opportunities that local businesses can take advantage of if they are given the right incentives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC