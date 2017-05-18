Yofi Grant rails against protectionis...

Yofi Grant rails against protectionism, says incentives are what businesses need

The CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre , Yofi Grant, has said that incentives are what local businesses need and not a protectionist regime to shield them from foreign competition. Speaking at the launch of the Ghana-Gulf Chamber of Commerce in Accra, on Wednesday, the GIPC boss said globally there are several opportunities that local businesses can take advantage of if they are given the right incentives.

Chicago, IL

