Worldwide hacking attack asserts cybe...

Worldwide hacking attack asserts cyberterrorism threat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The "ransomware" hacking attacks witnessed last week in hospitals and telecommunication companies worldwide have brought attention to the growing threat of cyberterrorism, which is becoming a serious challenge to the national security and economies of countries. The modern day electronic revolution witnessed in the field of information technology has contributed in advancing terrorists' criminal methods, as a result of the misuse of cyberspace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC