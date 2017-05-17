Williamsburg man with loaded gun in c...

Williamsburg man with loaded gun in carry-on stopped at Dulles airport checkpoint

14 hrs ago

A Williamsburg man was issued a citation Monday after being caught with a loaded handgun at Washington Dulles International Airport. The gun was discovered in the man's carry-on items as they passed through the airport security checkpoint.

Chicago, IL

